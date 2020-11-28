69 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica, 124 recoveries

Westmoreland

was ahead of the pack on Friday, after 15 of Jamaicaâ€™s 69 COVID-19 cases were

recorded in the parish.

The additional 15 cases in Westmoreland bring the number of cases in the parish to 379. Kingston and St Andrew followed with 13 cases while there were 12 in St Catherine. St James had nine.

With 69 more cases, Jamaica has recorded a total of 10,669 cases since the virus entered the country in March.

Meanwhile, there was a whopping 124 recoveries, increasing that count to 5,953.

It is also being reported that there are now 4,315 active cases in the country with 77 people in hospital. Eight patients are moderately ill while seven are in critical condition.

Sadly, there was one death, bringing the tally to 251. The deceased is a 58-year-old female from Clarendon, whose death was previously being probed.

There was one coincidental death while another fatality is now under investigation.