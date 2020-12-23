69 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths recorded in Jamaica

69 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths recorded in JamaicaWednesday, December 23, 2020
|
Jamaica
recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, increasing the countryâ€™s tally to 12,423.
The additional positive cases came from 821 samples that were tested.
Westmoreland had 16 cases while there were 12 in St James and 11 in Kingston and St Andrew.
The country also recorded 149 recoveries, bringing that count to 9,416.
This means that there are now 2,562 active cases in Jamaica with 69 people in hospital. Seven patients are in critical condition while eight are moderately ill.
Meanwhile, two deaths were also recorded, increasing the number to 290. The deceased are a 48-year-old male from Westmoreland and a 37-year-old female of a Hanover address. Both fatalities had been under investigation.
One death is also being probed.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy