69 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths recorded in Jamaica

Jamaica

recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, increasing the countryâ€™s tally to 12,423.

The additional positive cases came from 821 samples that were tested.

Westmoreland had 16 cases while there were 12 in St James and 11 in Kingston and St Andrew.

The country also recorded 149 recoveries, bringing that count to 9,416.

This means that there are now 2,562 active cases in Jamaica with 69 people in hospital. Seven patients are in critical condition while eight are moderately ill.

Meanwhile, two deaths were also recorded, increasing the number to 290. The deceased are a 48-year-old male from Westmoreland and a 37-year-old female of a Hanover address. Both fatalities had been under investigation.

One death is also being probed.