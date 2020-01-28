7.7 magnitude earthquake causes major damage in The Cayman Islands

7.7 magnitude earthquake causes major damage in The Cayman IslandsTuesday, January 28, 2020
|
The 7.7 magnitude earthquake, orginating 80 miles northeast in George Town, Cayman Islands, caused major damage on all three of the islands.
Reports coming out of Cayman are that the earthquake impacted local telephone service.
It also caused sewage system issues in George Town, according to multiple sources.
Various locations were evacuated including the airport in George Town. Court proceedings were put off for the day, and patients and staff were moved to upper floors at the Health Services Authority.
Sink holes have been reported at locations across Grand Cayman.
The earthquake was also felt in Jamaica and Cuba. All three countries have been placed on Tsunami watch.
