7-year-old boy saves baby sister from burning home

Seven-year-old Eli from New Tazewell, Tennessee is a hero after rescuing his baby sister from a fire that destroyed their home.

“I thought I couldn’t do it,” he told CNN. “I was scared, but I didn’t want my sister to die.”

The fire started on December 8 after everyone in Eli’s household had gone to bed. Parents, Nicole and Chris Davidson woke up to the smell of smoke. While they managed to grab their 2-year-old son Elijah and Eli, who has been fostered by the family for nearly a year. The bedroom of their 22-month-old daughter was completed surrounded by fire.

“The smoke and fire was so thick there was no way I could get to her,” Chris Davidson told CNN. “We went outside to get to her from the window, but there was nothing for me to stand on to reach up there. So I picked up Eli, who went through the window and was able to grab her from her crib.”

“We couldn’t be more proud of Eli,” Davidson said. “He did something a grown man wouldn’t do.”