70 set to be trained in 'Stop the Bleeding' initiative

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — President of Northern Caribbean University (NCU) Dr Lincoln Edwards says Jamaicans are set to benefit from basic bleeding control techniques, which will reduce loss of lives.

“Whenever there is an accident anywhere in Jamaica [people] can help and reduce the loss of lives,” he told Wednesday's launch of the Stop the Bleed training programme.

Among those in attendance were Dr Nikki McLean, assistant professor at the Hyacinth Chen School of Nursing, and Dr Luis Llerena, associate professor at the University of South Florida.

The lifesaving programme is being offered to the public with 70 people already set to benefit from the training at the Hyacinth Chen School of Nursing located at the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA)-run university's Mandeville campus.

Last year 482 people were killed in 435 crashes on the nation's roads.

Dr Edwards said, with more than 730 SDA churches in Jamaica, it is expected that members will be trained through the programme to assist injured people and also to stop them from bleeding to death.

“When you combine that with other denominations you can see churches providing an ideal training setting. Churches are in every community in Jamaica, so if we work through just the churches and every civic group, we will be able to reach every community in Jamaica and we will be able to provide this training to every single person who wants to be trained,” he said.

Dr McLean said the classes for people to receive training were filled quickly on Sunday through online registration.

“We do have the maximum capacity of 70 people, who we expect [to train within] two days… It is all about helping Jamaicans to help themselves,” she said.

Dr Llerena, who is one of the coaches in the Stop the Bleeding programme, said the training takes 60 to 90 minutes.

“It [comprises] both lectures and then practical learning skills. We have a number of sessions… We are training people who can then become instructors,” he said.

— Kasey Williams