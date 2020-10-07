72-day-old baby among Jamaica’s new COVID-19 cases, three deaths recorded

A 72-day-old

baby is among Jamaica’s 82 new COVID-19 cases.

Monday’s cases bring the country’s tally to 7,191. Of the 82 cases that have been recorded, 30 patients come from St Catherine while 19 are from Kingston.

The country also recorded three deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the tally to 126. The deceased are a 67-year-old male from St Ann; an 84-year-old female from St Mary; and an 88-year-old male from St Catherine.

One death is now under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 26 recoveries, bringing that count to 2,700. This means that Jamaica now has 4,268 active cases. It is understood that 156 of these persons are hospitalised with 29 being moderately ill and 12 in critical condition.