75 million Americans under virtual lockdown after Italy suffers huge rise in deaths

75 million Americans under virtual lockdown after Italy suffers huge rise in deathsSunday, March 22, 2020
|
At least 75 million Americans are under
virtual lockdown after Illinois became the latest state to issue a stay-at-home
order in a bid to fight against the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the decision at his state at a press conference Friday afternoon, around 24 hours after a similar order was issued for California’s 40 million-strong population and New York’s governor mandated that all nonessential businesses keep workers at home. Pennsylvania’s governor has also ordered businesses that are not “life-sustaining” close.
In the U.S., California and New York are the most highly populated states under lockdown, with 40 million and 19.5 million people respectively. Connecticut has a population of 3.5 million and Illinois has about 13 million residents. These 75 million confined people make up more than a fifth of the entire U.S. population.
Similar measures have been implemented across Europe, as the spread of the viruses increases across the continent, but in Italy where huge swathes of the country have been under lockdown for almost two weeks officials reported 627 more coronavirus related deaths on Friday, a rise of 15 per cent from Thursday.
It brought the total number dead to 4,032 — the biggest day-to-day increase in the country during the outbreak.
Europe’s second-worst affected country, Spain, also saw its death toll surpass 1,300 on Saturday, while in Germany, the number of confirmed cases in Germany rose by 2,705 within a day to reach 16,662 on Saturday.
The country’s 83 million citizens also face the potential of a nation-wide lockdown starting next week, officials in the country said.
