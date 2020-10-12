76 arrested as Lakers fans celebrate NBA title

Seventy-six people and dozens of buildings damages as were arrested as Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrated the teamâ€™s first NBA title in a decade.

Police say that celebrations turned chaotic as exuberant fans caused damage to approximately 30 businesses in downtown Los Angeles.

Related story: Lakers defeat Heat to claim 17th NBA title

Eight police officers were treated for injuries and three people from the crowd taken to hospital for less lethal munitions fired by officers, said a police statement.

Those arrested face charges including failure to disperse, vandalism and assault on a police officer.

The Lakers closed out their return to the top of the league by defeating he Heat 106-93 last evening. They won four of six games played, claiming a record-equalling 17th title.