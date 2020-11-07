77 recoveries, 46 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica

In addition

to 46 new COVID-19 cases, Jamaica recorded a massive 77 recoveries on Friday, bringing

that total closer to 5,000.

The additional recoveries mean that 4,878 have now recuperated from the virus.

Meanwhile, the 46 new cases increased Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 9,472. St Catherine and St James are leading the pack with 13 cases each while there were nine in Kingston and St Andrew.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that there are now 4,249 active cases with 80 people in hospital. Three are in critical condition while 16 are moderately ill.

Two coincidental deaths were also recorded. It is said that one case was previously under investigation.