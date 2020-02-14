$8.5 billion earmarked for social protection strategy project

A sum of $8.5 billion has been allocated in the 2020/21 budget currently before the House of Representatives, towards the continuation of the Integrated Support to the Jamaica Social Protection Strategy project.

The initiative, which commenced in November 2015, is being implemented by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security through funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

It aims to support human capital development for poor families that are beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

Anticipated targets include continued payment of conditional cash transfers; providing on-the-job training and job placement opportunities to 600 PATH beneficiaries; implementing a client management information system; equipping and modernising the Social Security Services Division in the Ministry; and completing a process and impact evaluation of the parenting pilot project