Eight COVID-19 deaths, 131 new cases recorded in Jamaica

COVID-19

continues to wreak havoc in Jamaica with the country recording eight coronavirus-related

deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 88.

It is said that seven of the people who died also suffered from comorbidities. They are: a 92-year-old female of a Kingston & St Andrew address; a 48-year-old male of a Manchester address; a 52-year-old female of a Kingston & St Andrew address; a 60-year-old female of a Kingston & St Andrew address; a 72-year-old male of a Kingston & St Andrew address; a 58-year-old male of a Kingston & St Andrew address; a 22-year-old male of a St Catherine address; and a 44-year-old male of a Kingston & St Andrew address.

In addition to the eight deaths, there were 131 new cases, bringing Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 5,854. The youngest patient is three years old while the oldest is 95.

There were 46 new cases in St Catherine, while Kingston and St Andrew had 34.

On a positive note, there were 128 recoveries, bringing the total to 1,624.

There are now 4,058 active cases in the island.