Eight COVID-19 deaths, 131 new cases recorded in Jamaica

Eight COVID-19 deaths, 131 new cases recorded in JamaicaSaturday, September 26, 2020
|
COVID-19
continues to wreak havoc in Jamaica with the country recording eight coronavirus-related
deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 88.
It is said that seven of the people who died also suffered from comorbidities. They are: a 92-year-old female of a Kingston & St Andrew address; a 48-year-old male of a Manchester address; a 52-year-old female of a Kingston & St Andrew address; a 60-year-old female of a Kingston & St Andrew address; a 72-year-old male of a Kingston & St Andrew address; a 58-year-old male of a Kingston & St Andrew address; a 22-year-old male of a St Catherine address; and a 44-year-old male of a Kingston & St Andrew address.
In addition to the eight deaths, there were 131 new cases, bringing Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 5,854. The youngest patient is three years old while the oldest is 95.
There were 46 new cases in St Catherine, while Kingston and St Andrew had 34.
On a positive note, there were 128 recoveries, bringing the total to 1,624.
There are now 4,058 active cases in the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy