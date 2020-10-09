8-day-old baby among Jamaica’s 90 new COVID cases; 4 more deaths

Ninety new coronavirus cases, and four

deaths related to the virus, were recorded in Jamaica on Thursday (October 8).

The new cases bring the islandâ€™s total to 7,363 positives while deaths now stand at 132, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Among the deceased are two males from St Ann, ages 76 and 69; an 81-year old male from St Mary and a 59-year-old female from Kingston and ST Andrew.

The new COVID cases include an eight-day-old baby with the oldest new infection being an 89-year-old.

There were 370 additional recoveries while 4,030 cases remain active.

The ministry said there are 130 hospitalised patients with 23 being deemed moderately ill while another 10 are critically ill.