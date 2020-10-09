8-day-old baby among Jamaica’s 90 new COVID cases; 4 more deaths

8-day-old baby among Jamaica’s 90 new COVID cases; 4 more deathsFriday, October 09, 2020
|
Ninety new coronavirus cases, and four
deaths related to the virus, were recorded in Jamaica on Thursday (October 8).
The new cases bring the islandâ€™s total to 7,363 positives while deaths now stand at 132, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Among the deceased are two males from St Ann, ages 76 and 69; an 81-year old male from St Mary and a 59-year-old female from Kingston and ST Andrew.
The new COVID cases include an eight-day-old baby with the oldest new infection being an 89-year-old.
There were 370 additional recoveries while 4,030 cases remain active.
The ministry said there are 130 hospitalised patients with 23 being deemed moderately ill while another 10 are critically ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy