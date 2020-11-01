8-month-old among Jamaica’s 37 COVID cases; two additional deaths

An eight-month-old is

among Jamaica’s 37 coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday.

The new positives bring the island’s total to 9,131 cases. There were also two additional deaths, which pushed Jamaica’s tally to 209, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Kingston and St Andrew was the only parish to record double digits for the day with ten new cases.

The deaths are a 54-year-old from St Ann and an 89-year-old from St Catherine.

There were 107 additional recoveries, bringing the island’s total to 4,617, while active cases stand at 4,185.

There are 95 hospitalisations of which 15 are said to be moderately ill while three are deemed critically ill.