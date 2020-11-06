8-year-old among Jamaica’s 53 new COVID cases

An eight-year-old was among Jamaica’s

coronavirus 53 cases coronavirus reported yesterday.

The new positives – comprised of 23 males and 30 females – bring the islands total to 9,426.

There was also an additional death which pushed the virus fatalities to 218. The deceased is a 45-year-old female from Trelawny.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported 56 more recoveries, taking the tally to 4,801. Active cases number 4,281.

Eighteen cases are deemed moderately ill while six are considered critically ill.