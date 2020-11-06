8-year-old among Jamaica’s 53 new COVID cases

8-year-old among Jamaica’s 53 new COVID casesFriday, November 06, 2020
|
An eight-year-old was among Jamaica’s
coronavirus 53 cases coronavirus reported yesterday.
The new positives – comprised of 23 males and 30 females – bring the islands total to 9,426.
There was also an additional death which pushed the virus fatalities to 218. The deceased is a 45-year-old female from Trelawny.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported 56 more recoveries, taking the tally to 4,801. Active cases number 4,281.
Eighteen cases are deemed moderately ill while six are considered critically ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy