80 per cent lower risk of hospitalisation from Omicron, study shows

THE National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is reporting that South Africans contracting COVID-19 in the current fourth wave of infections are 80 per cent less likely to be hospitalised if they are infected by the Omicron variant, compared with other strains.

The data, taken from a recent study led by scientists Nicole Walter and Cheryl Cohen, stated that Omicron infections in South Africa between April and November are associated with a 70 per cent lower risk of severe disease when compared with infections of the Delta variant of the virus.

The scientists also reported that the risk of severe disease among people admitted to hospital does not differ from other variants of COVID-19.

The Omicron variant has contributed to record case numbers across South Africa since scientists there first identified it last month.

Last Friday, French news service Agence France Presse reported health officials as saying that while infection rates are soaring across South Africa as a result of the Omicron variant, fewer people have died or required hospital treatment compared to previous waves of COVID.

“The hospitalisations are not increasing at such a dramatic rate,” Michelle Groome of the NICD told a news conference.

“We are starting to see some increases, but relatively small increases in deaths,” she said.

Wassila Jassat, also from the NICD, said the number of people requiring oxygen was “lower than what it was in comparison to any of the previous wave periods”.

“Patients do seem to stay for a shorter duration,” she said.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the data do not mean that Omicron is less virulent, but rather that vaccines are preventing serious illness.

“It's probably due to significant vaccine coverage,” particularly among older people, he said.

About 31 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, but the number rises to 66 per cent for people over 60. Older people are most at risk of developing serious symptoms.