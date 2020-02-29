8,000 tourism workers to be certified by 2022

8,000 tourism workers to be certified by 2022Saturday, February 29, 2020
|
Some 8,000 tourism workers who do not have formal training
are being targeted by the government for certification over the next two years.
Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett made the disclosure at a sensitisation session on the tourism workers’ pension scheme at the Hotel Tim Bamboo in Port Antonio on Thursday (Feb 27).
He said that the certifying initiative will involve partners such as the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI).
He said it will be primarily targeted at persons “who have no certification but are performing well at their jobs in hotels and other places in the tourism sector”.
“We have to build the capacity of our workers to meet demand. This is why, in the last three and a half years, the Government has introduced the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation, which is a pathway training facility that certifies workers on the job,” he noted. “We’ve done 1,300 workers already and we plan to do 8,000 of you by 2022.”
Bartlett said that the Ministry is also certifying students in high school.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy