81 people fined in French orgy that violated COVID-19 protocols

81 people fined in French orgy that violated COVID-19 protocolsThursday, February 04, 2021
|
At least 81 people were fined after French
police broke up an orgy that violated coronavirus curfew.
Reports are that police went to the party in Collegien, just outside Paris, around 9:00 pm, three hours after the national curfew began.
Eleven people were discovered in the parking lot before authorities were legally able to enter the warehouse which hosted the sex party.
An investigator told the Independent, “The event was in breach of the curfew, and there were also problems with masks and social distancing.”
Three people who are suspected to be the organisers of the event were questioned by police.
