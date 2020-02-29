83,000 used vehicles inspected under pre-shipment regime

A total of 83,000 imported used cars have been examined

under the Government’s Pre-Shipment Inspection regime since its implementation

in February 2018.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green made the disclosure at the Jamaica Used Car Dealers Association’s (JUCDA) Annual General Meeting at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on Thursday (Feb 27).

He noted that the number of vehicles inspected has grown from 15,000 during the period January to July 2018 to 25,000 for the corresponding period in 2019. He hailed the pre-shipment inspection regime, implemented to provide greater protection for consumers “as a good initiative” that will also benefit the Government and the JUCDA.

“It prevents undervaluation of vehicle invoices, it prevents entry of stolen vehicles into the national fleet, it prevents odometer fraud, and it prevents faulty vehicles, pests and diseases,” he said. Green noted that the programme has helped in solving the problem that existed with model year differentiation of imported cars.