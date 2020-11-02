88 of Jamaica’s 126 COVID-19 cases recorded in Kingston and St Andrew

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that Kingston and St Andrew recorded 88 of Jamaica’s 126 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

St Catherine and Trelawny each recorded nine cases while there were six in St James.

The additional 126 cases increase the country’s tally to 9,257.

Jamaica now has 4,289 active cases with 93 in hospital. It is being reported that six are in critical condition while 14 are moderately ill.

There were also 20 recoveries bringing the number to 4,637.

Sadly, there was one death linked to COVID-19, increasing that total to 210. The deceased is a 70-year-old woman from St Ann.