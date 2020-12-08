90-y-o woman is the first person in the world to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

90-y-o woman is the first person in the world to receive the COVID-19 vaccineTuesday, December 08, 2020
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman from Britain, has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Keenan received the jab at her local hospital in Coventry, central England. The grandmother received the vaccine a week before she turns 91. She describes it as the best birthday present ever.
“It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for. It means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year,” she said.
The UK began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday (December 8) and dubbed it “V-Day”. It’s the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population.
