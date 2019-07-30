Machine makes discoveries missed by scientists

Armed with just the language of thousands of research papers, machine learning (ML) has been credited with discoveries never made by human scientists.

The discoveries were publicised on July 3, after researchers from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California used an algorithm, Word2Vec, to sift through scientific papers.

The researchers were hoping the ML would make connections humans had missed – and it found them!

In the study, the algorithm processed a vocabulary of about 500,000 words related to material science – spitting out predictions for possible thermoelectric materials, which convert heat to energy and are used in many heating and cooling applications.

The most impressive part of the study was the algorithm didn’t know the definition of ‘thermoelectric’ and received no training in materials science. Mind. Blown.

Using only word associations, the algorithm was able to provide candidates for future thermoelectric materials, some of which may be better than those humankind currently uses.

It’s a very promising prospect for the future of heating and cooling systems as the algorithm was able to understand complex concepts such as the periodic table and the chemical structure of molecules.

According to the study, published in Nature, in some cases, words were linked to thermoelectric concepts but had never been written about as ‘thermoelectric’ in any abstract they surveyed.

How cool is that?!

Okay, so not quite , but the discoveries made by the algorithm were significant, as this gap in knowledge is hard to catch with a human eye, but easy for an ML to spot.Skynet

Here’s to the future BUZZhive!

What do you think of these latest developments? As always, we welcome your thoughts in our comments section.