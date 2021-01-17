93-year-old dies from COVID-19 in Jamaica; 65 new cases

93-year-old dies from COVID-19 in Jamaica; 65 new casesSunday, January 17, 2021
|
A 93-year-old woman is the latest casualty
of the coronavirus in Jamaica.
The deceased, who was from St Mary, sees the islandâ€™s coronavirus-related deaths climb to 324.
The country also reported 65 additional cases of the virus a day after it surpassed the 14,000-case mark. Official confirmations of the virus now stand at 14,161 in Jamaica.
Among the latest cases are 26 males and 39 females ranging from one to 82 years old.
There were also 35 more recoveries, pushing the total to 11,709. Actives cases now stand at 1,964.
There are 116 patients hospitalised with 12 deemed critically ill and a similar total considered moderately ill.
