Barbados declares community spread of COVID-19

Minister of Health Lt Col. Jeffrey Bostic says the island is now

grappling with the community spread of COVID-19.

Speaking during a COVID-19 management update late Saturday, Bostic confirmed what was widely speculated, after the cases mushroomed at the end of 2020.

Bostic said since the first cases in this outbreak were detected at the end of last year, there were 1 035 positive, mainly among the local population, concentrated on the South and West Coasts, consistent with the clusters.

He noted that the evidence was pointing to the fact that the cases were originating in areas where people tend to drop their guard, among family and in community settings, but there was one positive coming from the business sector.

The Health Minister added that the Pan American Health Organization has been informed about the authorities’ decision regarding declaring community spread.

–CMC