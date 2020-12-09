98 new COVID-19 cases, one death recorded in Jamaica

98 new COVID-19 cases, one death recorded in JamaicaWednesday, December 09, 2020
|
It seems Jamaica’s COVID-19 numbers are increasing again, as 98 additional cases were recorded on the island on Tuesday.
The new cases bring Jamaica’s tally to 11,369.
A large percentage of the cases were recorded in St Catherine which had 31. Kingston and St Andrew followed with 15 while there were 12 in St James and 11 in Westmoreland.
Like the new cases, Jamaica also had 98 recoveries, increasing that number to 7,390.
There are now 3,560 active cases on the island with 89 people in hospital. Seven patients are in critical condition while 24 are moderately ill.
Another death linked to the virus was also recorded, bringing the count to 266. The deceased is a 60-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy