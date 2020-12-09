98 new COVID-19 cases, one death recorded in Jamaica

It seems Jamaica’s COVID-19 numbers are increasing again, as 98 additional cases were recorded on the island on Tuesday.

The new cases bring Jamaica’s tally to 11,369.

A large percentage of the cases were recorded in St Catherine which had 31. Kingston and St Andrew followed with 15 while there were 12 in St James and 11 in Westmoreland.

Like the new cases, Jamaica also had 98 recoveries, increasing that number to 7,390.

There are now 3,560 active cases on the island with 89 people in hospital. Seven patients are in critical condition while 24 are moderately ill.

Another death linked to the virus was also recorded, bringing the count to 266. The deceased is a 60-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.