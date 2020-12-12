99 additional COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica

99 additional COVID-19 cases recorded in JamaicaSaturday, December 12, 2020
|
Jamaica’s COVID-19 tally jumped to 11,608 on Friday when 99 additional cases were recorded.
Three parishes – St Catherine, Westmoreland and St James – recorded 16 cases each. There were also 15 cases in Manchester.
The country also recorded 132 recoveries, bringing that count to 7,799.
This means that Jamaica now has 3,383 active cases with 84 people in hospital. Seven patients are now in critical condition while eight are moderately ill.
Jamaica also recorded one death, increasing the tally to 271. The deceased is a 45-year-old male from St. Catherine.
