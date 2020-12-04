99-year-old woman beats COVID-19

Margareta Kranjcec is feeling fine right now. In fact, that’s what the 99-year-old Croatian woman told doctors when she gave them the thumbs up sign after beating COVID-19.

Kranjcec, lives in an old age home in the central city of Karlovac. She was hospitalised in late October after testing positive for Covid-19.

She spent three weeks in Ogulin General Hospital before being released and says she now feels much better.

‘It’s over, I feel fine now,’ she told the Vecernji List newspaper.

Although she might be old, Kranjcec is pretty healthy.

She is bedridden because of her age and fragility but has no serious health conditions and reportedly only went to live in the home a few months ago.

According to Croatia Week, Kranjcec, who also goes by Baka, survived two wars and until recently almost never went to the doctor.

She has had one operation in her life, 40 years ago, and only takes medication for her blood pressure.

The home’s director told AFP news agency that Kranjcec recovery is “amazing news’. “With her fragility and old age, it is really amazing how the coronavirus did not do her any harm.”

Kranjcec was among several residents of the Sveti Antun Home for the Elderly who tested positive for the virus

Croatia, a country of 4.2 million people, has registered nearly 140,000 Covid-19 infections with more than 2,000 deaths.

Some 4,534 new cases were recorded on Thursday, with 48 deaths.