PHOTO: A Force for good

Police Constable Anil Bell of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch assists Conrod Reynolds, a blind man from Central Kingston, across Duke Street in front of Gordon House after the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Thursday.

