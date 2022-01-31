A ROYAL ENTRANCE

General manager of the Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Offshore Island Adrian Whitehead escorts the first two guests to arrive at the hotel Thursday, the same day the resort reopened after its pandemic-forced closure since early 2020.

Typical of Sandals hotels, the 404-room Sandals Royal Bahamian, reimagined at a cost of US$55 million, was fully booked even before the reopening.

It now employs over 900 workers.

(Photo: Joseph Wellington)