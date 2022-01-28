A big day in The Bahamas

Prime ministers Phillip Davis (fourth left) and Andrew Holness (sixth left) join Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Executive Chairman Adam Stewart (fifth left); Gebhard Rainer (seventh left), SRI CEO; and Adrian Whitehead (third left) in obligatory cutting of the ribbon symbolising new beginnings at the reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Offshore Island, Thursday in Nassau, The Bahamas.

