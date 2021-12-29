PHOTO: A gift for KPH health-care workers

Karen Richards (left), assistant vice-president, investment client services, Sagicor Investments Jamaica, on behalf of the Sagicor Foundation, presents grocery vouchers valued at more than $700,000 as a Christmas gift to health-care workers at Kingston Public Hospital (KPH). Dr Natalie Whylie, senior medical officer at KPH, receives the items on behalf of the team. KPH will be the main beneficiary of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run scheduled for February 2022.

