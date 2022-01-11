C&W Business and USF connect communities to the digital highway

Scores of Jamaicans across the island now have access to free public internet thanks to a digital-inclusion initiative by C&W Business and the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The first phase of the project has delivered 18 community Wi-Fi hot spots with internet speeds up to 100 Mbps. The project has an overall goal of 289 Wi-Fi hotspots in unserved and underserved communities across the island which will promote digital inclusivity and human capital development.

Some of the recently commissioned communities include Seaforth (St Thomas), Lionel Town (Clarendon), Jacques Road (Kingston), Brooke Avenue (St Andrew), De La Vega City (St Catherine), Balaclava (St Elizabeth), Grange Hill and Cooke Street (Westmoreland), Bamboo (St Ann), Bombay District and Alligator Pond (Manchester), Kellits (Clarendon), Newlands (St Catherine), Parade Gardens (Kingston), Shady Grove (St Catherine), Fellowship Square and Hope Bay (Portland).

Daniel Dawes, CEO of the USF, said the public body is focused on fulfilling its mandate to bridge the digital divide and ensure that more Jamaicans have access to free high-speed internet.

His sentiments were supported by Nigel Burke, Government Account Manager for C&W Business Jamaica, who said the company's substantial infrastructural investment is providing greater access to more Jamaicans with over 500 communities connected to its fibre fast network since January 2020.

“We intend to continue using our technology to bring innovation that will transform lives and connect communities,” Burke stated.

Check out the slider for pictorial highlights of communities that have received their free Wi-Fi.