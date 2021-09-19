CCRP keeping members connected

WITH COVID restrictions in place in Jamaica, the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) has been arranging meetings and activities for members online.

More than 170 CCRP members gathered on Zoom recently for a fun-filled talent evening. Headliners were CCRP Living Legacy honorees Dr Jean Small and Merel Hanson, and CCRP board directors Dr Owen James and Patricia Reid-Waugh.

From poetry to humour to the playing of musical instruments, CCRP members gave and were treated to high-quality performances that could be held on bigger stages anywhere.

The occasion also allowed members who have not seen each other due to the pandemic restrictions to reconnect virtually, and it was also a meet and greet for new members.

Recordings of the performances of Barbara Hylton, Patricia Reid-Waugh and Dr Lilieth Nelson were played on the CCRP update radio programme.

Other online activities for CCRP members during the pandemic included two workshops by Robert Scott on 'Turning Your Skill Into Income', three online banking workshops by NCB, led by Gillian Parague, and an entertaining night of virtual bingo. T

he CCRP also hosted a virtual wellness conversation where Prof Denise Eldemire- Shearer and Dr Owen James addressed the health and wellness issues raised by members.

CCRP is a membership organisation which people 50 years and over can join for a small fee to access many benefits and exciting activities.

Members are always kept active and informed with updates, making them feel connected.