CORRECTION

IN the article in our Friday February 11, 2022 edition on the Jamaica Environment Trust's (JET) comments in relation to Government's announcement that Cabinet approved specific policy directives to declare the boundaries of the Cockpit Country Protected Area (CCPA), we incorrectly stated that JET wants the clawback areas to be included in Noranda Jamaica Bauxite's special mining lease (SML-173).

What JET Chief Executive Officer Dr Theresa Rodriques Moodie said was that the Trust wants the clawback areas to be included in the CCPA.

We regret the error and extend apologies to JET.