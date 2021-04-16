COVID-19 attacking male erections: 'Mask up to keep it up'

YOUNG Jamaican men should take notice of what COVID-19 is doing to male erections and go get the vaccine as soon as it is available to you.

According to a just-released study, the virus increases the risk of developing impotence by nearly six times in a reallife situation.

As if that was not enough, the study also found that men with erectile dysfunction (ED), or impotence, are over five times more likely to have COVID-19.

The study, which was led by Dr Emmanuele A Jannini, professor of endocrinology and medical sexology, University of Rome Tor Vergata, Rome, Italy, was published on March 20, 2021 in Andrology.

ED can be both a short-term and a long-term complication of COVID-19, Jannini suggests.

“When offered, men should have the COVID vaccination. It also gives a whole new meaning to wearing the mask, “mask up to keep it up,” he says.

“It could possibly have the added benefit of preventing sexual dysfunction.”

