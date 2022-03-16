Canada donates EV station to JAGAS

Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica Emina Tudakovic uses an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station donated by her Government to the Jamaica German Automotive School (JAGAS) on Tuesday.

The EV charging station was installed at JAGAS to assist with the training of automotive technicians under the HEART/NSTA Trust-JAGAS programme. Also photographed are JAGAS students Darren Phillips (second left) and Rahim Panton, as well as Xavier Gordon (left), CEO of Xergy Energy of Canada, the company that installed the station.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)