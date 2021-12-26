Care packages for the young

Care packages for the youngSunday, December 26, 2021
|
Students of St Michael's Primary School join the presentation of 100 care packages to the school on Friday, December 17.
The bags, comprising grocery items and holiday treats for 100 students at the Tower Street-based institution, were valued at $500,000.
Sharing in the moment are Leighton McKnight (left), territory leader at PwC Jamaica; Gail Moore (second left), assurance partner at PwC Jamaica; and St Michael's Primary Principal Juliet McPherson.
(Photo: Karl Mclarty)
