Clergyman says there are bigger problems than guard rings in schools

CONTROVERSIAL pastor Rev Sean Major Campbell has suggested that Jamaicans place more focus on eradicating social ills, rather than criticising schoolchildren for wearing guard rings as a talisman.

A Sunday Observer story, entitled “Bishop: Focus on homosexual conduct, the occult, extortion and crime in schools”, which has generated a lot of public discussion with people mostly condemning the practice, presiding bishop of the Christian Holiness Church in Jamaica, Rev Dr Alvin Bailey, highlighted that occult practices have long been in schools. He made the comments after a March 21 incident, in which 16-year-old Khamal Hall, the Dacosta Cup goalkeeper of William Knibb High School in Trelawny, was fatally stabbed by another student allegedly over a guard ring.

While Major Campbell said he does not advocate for the use of guard rings, he pointed out that many ridiculing and demeaning the practise “are only too happy to enjoy a fortune cookie and to hang a luck catcher on their porch. Some do not even know what that fancy-looking, hanging decoration or wind chime might be about,” he said.

He suggested that the wearing of guard rings phenomena shouldn't be singled out in discussions when there are bigger problems to address.

“Is this object the problem? Children have fought and killed over coins! Fights have occurred over erasers, pencils and pocket Bibles! Were these objects problematic? Jamaica has a violence problem. There is also a pervasive sense of fear, dread, hopelessness and doubt in a context of poverty, landlessness, joblessness, unplanned family life and then there is corruption in high places.

“It feels good to offer prescriptions of devotion, prayer and preaching in schools. However, we are missing the fact that much of what obtains for school devotions have not necessarily yielded the desired behaviour change. One of the most wasted time in Jamaica is that time in school assembly when some speaker is belting out a favourite doctrine or telling the school why they should all be following a particular church group or religion,” the churchman said.

He recommended that schools should invest more of the assembly time in deliberately sensitising awareness around human rights, justice issues, character building, emotional intelligence and empathy.

“Church home and school can work together. Our modus operandi, however, needs an overhaul big time.”