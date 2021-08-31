Vaccine rush

Hundreds of Jamaicans turned up at COVID-19 vaccination sites across the country yesterday, placing strain on the health authorities' ability to efficiently administer the vaccines and resulting in people being diverted from the National Arena in St Andrew, the island's largest blitz facility, after it reached capacity.



Long lines and extended waiting times marked the day as the health and wellness ministry reported 739 new cases of the novel coronavirus and six additional virus-related deaths, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 67,402 since the first case was reported last year March. Of that number 17,288 are active.



The death toll now stands at 1,510 and the number of people who have recovered stands at 48,186.



The dire situation resulted in Opposition Leader Mark Golding calling for “an immediate summit” with Prime Minister Andrew Holness “to identify workable responses to the extremely desperate situation now facing the Jamaican people”.



The summit, Golding said, would serve as “a demonstration of a common fixity of purpose and national unity”.

In the southern region, large numbers of people turned up at vaccination sites, including Junction Health Centre and Manchester High School.



Regional director at the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) Michael Bent told the Jamaica Observer that, although he didn't have a final number of those vaccinated for the day, there was an uptick.



“We are very pleased. In terms of the uptick, there is definitely an uptick from last week, especially this week, because reports from all the sites so far today in my region — Clarendon, Manchester, and St Elizabeth — is that the numbers have been higher. I don't have the final numbers as yet, but based on what I'm hearing the turnout has been excellent in terms of people wanting to be vaccinated,” he said.



He also urged people to exercise patience at vaccination sites.



“We really want people to come out and be vaccinated. I just ask that they be patient with the team and follow the instructions of the persons — whether soldiers or police — at the vaccination site and things will go through fast…. We don't want there to be any bundling. What we guarantee is that once you come you will be vaccinated,” he said.



In response to complaints from people yesterday that there was preferential treatment in administering the vaccine, he said the problem was some people were turning up too early.



“We normally put in timelines, but some people would want to go to a facility from 5:00 am because of the number of vaccines and the high turnout. People will have to wait some time, but we go through pretty fast,” he said.

“There is no need for anybody to turn up at a vaccination centre from five o'clock, because you couldn't count that as part of the waiting time. We open the vaccination sites at about 9:00 am or 10:00 am, so when people turn up at 5:00 am there is no need for that,” he added.



Jennifer Holness, a guardian who was waiting in line to have two children, ages 13 and 14, receive the Pfizer vaccine, was livid.

“We were here from five o'clock this morning with my kids and people came in at eight, nine, 10 o'clock and got through and [went] home. Nurses only come and they only give who they know, their friends, so right here what I see happening at Junction Health Centre is corruption,” she said.



“They are not doing their duty in the right [way]. The Government has set their things in order, [but] it is not going in order at Junction Health Centre. We need the Government to intervene,” she added.

She said it was her second trip with the children to the health centre.



“They don't take appointments from us. I was here last week and because I'm a guardian they sent me back for letters stamped by a justice of the peace,” she said.



“Now we came here this morning, they [are] refusing the letters. They gave tickets last week, [but] now they aren't giving tickets any more, so it causes a problem, because we are not social distancing here,” she added.



However, Bent said people who turn up at health facilities will be accommodated.



“We really appreciate people coming in, because we really want… people to come and get vaccinated. We are happy that people are showing interest in coming out, and we really want that,” he said.



“The facilities, sometimes like at Junction, they would be doing close to a 1,000 [doses] per day, so some people might wait a couple hours, but the important thing is that we are not turning back people and they will get through,” he added.



A woman who asked not to be identified said she turned up at Manchester High School for the Pfizer vaccine for herself and her mother.

“The only concern I have is that they are not organised. I came here minutes after 7:00 am and now it's after 3:00 pm, and now I'm hearing talk about them running out of vaccines. If I don't get through then it must be a sign that I shouldn't take it,” she said.



The five hospitals in the southern region — Mandeville Regional, Percy Junor, May Pen, Black River, and Lionel Town — were yesterday given a lifeline as medical oxygen was delivered to them.



“We are not in a desperate situation as we were over [the weekend]. Mandeville would have gotten their liquid, bulk and cylinders. All the other facilities have gotten at least cylinders, and the bulk which will be coming in later,” Bent said.



Yesterday, Peter Graham, managing director of IGL, the island's sole supplier of oxygen, said that bulk storage has been restored at all hospitals, plus the company was delivering oxygen cylinders throughout the weekend.