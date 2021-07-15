Crew members from missing Rainforest vessel found alive

Crew members from missing Rainforest vessel found aliveThursday, July 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Crew members from the missing Rainforest Seafoods' Falling Star lobster fishing vessel have been found alive after more than a week lost at sea.
Observer Online understands that the crew members were found Thursday.
It is unclear how many of the 15 Honduran crew members who were onboard the vessel when it disappeared have been found.
The lobster fishing vessel was reportedly returning from dry-docking/routine maintenance overseas when it ceased sending tracking signals on the afternoon of July 6.
The last location of the vessel up to the point of its disappearance was 30 miles west of the Pedro Banks.
The Jamaica Coast Guard collaborated with counterparts from the United States, Honduras, Nicaragua, Colombia, Cuba and the Cayman Islands in the search for the vessel.
