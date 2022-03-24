Davian Bryan captured, in police custody

Davian Bryan, the fugitive suspected to have abducted two girls, aged nine and 13, in Bath, St Thomas, last October, has been captured in a joint search by police and residents in the district of Durham, Portland.





Police sources had said Bryan is before the court on rape and illegal possession of firearm charges in Portland before he allegedly fled to St. Thomas.





It is also alleged that Bryan attacked a woman in the Durham district earlier this month. The woman was found with her head bashed, and was rescued by residents and later hospitalised.





On Thursday, March 10, a report coming out of the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) that information obtained in respect of the abduction of a female student pointed to Bryan.





According to police sources, two female students were walking to CASE's farm about 5:00 am on Thursday when one of them went back to the dorm to get a notebook. She went missing and an alarm was raised.





President of the Portland institution Dr Derrick Deslandes had told the Jamaica Observer: “That is what our information suggests. His parents live on the extreme east of the CASE property, and I think they are probably squatting on the CASE property, so he would've known the CASE property very well. He's from the area and the information we have gleaned suggests that he is the person.”





However, Superintendent of Police Kenneth Chin, commanding officer for the Portland Police Division, and Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay said the police could not confirm that Bryan was involved.