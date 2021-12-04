Digicel Joy

An overjoyed Antonett Green celebrates her win of a $10,000 supermarket voucher in the first week of the Digicel 'Shake It Til Yuh Mek It' roadshow in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, recently.

Every Friday, until January 14, 2022, the Digicel Shake It Christmas Car will be driving around town, giving Digicel customers a chance to answer five questions correctly within three minutes to earn guaranteed shake to win instant prizes, including $20,000 cash, two months' mobile service valued at $10,000, and JPS or supermarket vouchers worth $10,000.