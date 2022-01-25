Earthquake drillTuesday, January 25, 2022
Kania Whitely, supervisor at Total Jamaica gas station in Portmore, is assisted by fire brigade personnel during Friday's earthquake drill at the gas statiion, organised by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management and the Portmore Disaster Committee. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
Staff and shoppers from Progressive Supermarket in Portmore, St Catherine, rushed outside after hearing a fire alarm at the store during an earthquake drill Friday.
