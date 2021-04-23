Easier to be hit by lightning than to get clots from vaccines

BUSY as usual, the anti-vaxxers are trying to stir up hysteria about blood clots suspected to be linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, in the same way they did not wait for a post-mortem on senior journalist Michael Sharpe before spreading rumours that he died from taking the vaccine.

They never mention that last year doctors started noticing COVID-19 patients showing up in emergency rooms with strokes, and complained that blood clots were clogging up dialysis machines and other equipment being used to keep novel coronavirus patients alive.

Some young, seemingly healthy patients were suffering massive strokes from COVID-19, prompting Dr Alex Spyropoulos, a professor at Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in New York, to comment:

“As a blood clot expert, I can tell you it's the most blood-clotting disease we have ever seen in our lifetimes. I have been doing this for a quarter century. I have never seen these levels of blood clots.”

CNN, the American cable network, reported that pathologists found blood clots in “almost every organ” during autopsies on COVID-19 patients.

Spyropoulos and colleagues have done a series of studies showing that treating COVID-19 patients with blood thinners can dramatically reduce or even prevent these clots. And getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can prevent them altogether by preventing infection in the first place, the news network said.

“So they feel it's ironic that fears about a much, much rarer type of blood clot may now scare people off getting vaccinated.

“Whatever the risk might be from vaccines, experts agree it's extremely low.

“You have as much risk of getting struck by lightning as you have of getting one of these rare blood clots,” Spyropoulos told CNN.