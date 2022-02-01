Families at National Shelter for victims of gender-based violence receive digital upgrade

The National Shelter for victims of gender-based violence (GBV) last week received a donation of technological devices and internet data through a collaboration between the Flow Foundation and the Rotary Club of St Andrew North.

Twenty tablets preloaded with data and two laptops were donated to the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on Friday, January 28, 2022 at its offices on Trafalgar Road in St Andrew.

The initiative was led by the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, with its corporate partners Victoria Mutual Foundation, Barita Investments and C&WJ Credit Union, which purchased 10 tablets and two laptops for the shelter. The Flow Foundation matched the tablet purchase, contributing another 10 tablets and provided 25GB of preloaded data for all 20 tablets.

The National Shelter houses displaced families who have been victims of gender-based violence or domestic abuse. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, expressed delight at the donation and emphasised the need for more corporate support for families displaced as a result of domestic violence.

“I am truly happy to accept this donation of electronic devices to the Children's Learning Center in the National Shelter. This partnership is very strategic as the devices will go a far way to support the continuation of the online learning process for children in the National Shelter,” said Grange.

She added that the mothers, some of whom have been displaced but still require connectivity to carry on with their lives for work or school, will also benefit from the increased digital accessibility.

“These are trying times for our women,” the minister stated. “They are exposed to more abuse during the pandemic and some find themselves trapped in certain situations, so we are grateful for the support from the Flow Foundation and we look forward to a continued partnership.”

Kecia Taylor, President of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, shared that supporting victims of domestic abuse is a topline priority for Rotarians across the world.

“Rotary International determined that marginalized girls and women should be the focus for this year and we are very happy to respond to this need of supporting victims of gender-based violence,” Taylor expressed. “With the onset of the pandemic, the new normal will require learning by technology and victims of domestic abuse should have equal opportunity to take full advantage of technology.”

Executive Director of the Flow Foundation, Kayon Mitchell, underscored the importance of ensuring greater participation in the digital transformation happening both locally and globally. Stating that the Foundation has been working with various partners to drive digital inclusion, she said it was important that those affected by GBV are also supported and included.

“Today, we are a proud ally as we support this community that we care deeply about. Our focus on digital inclusion extends beyond providing services and devices. It is also about the immeasurable gift of empowerment,” said Mitchell. “In addition to today's donation, we will facilitate training for the eligible beneficiaries under our digital education programmes and we will also be upgrading the internet speeds at the National Shelter facilities across the island.”

Mitchell also pledged additional support from Flow, sharing that the company will be working with various stakeholders to help educate, prevent, protect, and support against gender-based violence in the communities it serves.