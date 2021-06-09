Family's grief worsens as second sister dies

Susan Smart lost her battle to stay alive yesterday, plunging her family into further grief.

Smart was on life support in Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James after suffering injuries in a car crash in Hanover on Sunday, just over two weeks after she buried her sister, Cornelia Montague-Clarke, who had died in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2000 in April.



The father of Smart's baby daughter was killed on the spot in Sunday's crash. The daughter, who was also in the car, survived.



Yesterday, Smart's brother, Oneil Montague, fought hard to stay composed as he told the Jamaica Observer that the news had hit his mother, Patsy McCubbin-Montague, very hard.



“Emotions real high right now. Remember, mi mother just bury her daughter a couple weeks back,” he said, adding that he was trying to avoid telling his mother about the death of her second daughter as she was still in deep mourning over Cornelia's passing.

“Mi a try hide it from mi mother and somebody go tell har. My mother a bawl and a lady just come and drop dung a bawl,” Montague said.



He was also upset that a photo had been posted on social media showing his sister while she was in hospital.



“Mi see all a picture this morning a circulate wid mi sister on life support machine. That nuh supposed to happen,” Montague said.

— Jason Cross