Flow Foundation, Operation Save Jamaica launch partnership to transform vulnerable communities

Six hundred individuals from vulnerable communities across Jamaica are set to benefit from free digital literacy and data skills training under the Flow Foundation's Skills for the Future Programme. This as the organisation launched a partnership with Operation Save Jamaica (OSJ) - a non-profit, registered charity organization whose mission is to engage Jamaicans and other partners across the globe into strategic action to result in revival, sustainable development and transformation.

Scores of individuals from the community of Spring Village in St Catherine are already participating in the programme, which is part of the foundation's Digital Education Initiative, being administered by the Caribbean School of Data at the Mona School of Business.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr Maurice McNaughton, Director of the Centre of Innovation at the Mona School of Business & Management, stated, “Effective transformation in Jamaica starts at the community level which is the heart and soul of who we are as a people. While the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest adversity to face us in our lifetime, there is a positive side. That is, the acceleration of our response to function effectively in a digital economy especially in relation to the capacity building of our young people. Our curriculum will provide participants with a foundational set of transformational skills which will prepare them for any number of career opportunities as well as online employability.”

McNaughton continued, “OSJ brings to the table an institutional network with an embedded presence in every community in the country and the ability to reach youth through community groups. Flow brings a bigger, better and broader scope to our vision. If we want to reach a large number of the population and make a difference, then our partnerships are critical for success.”

In his comments, Pastor Bruce Fletcher, Chairman, OSJ gave a brief overview of the organization's 4-pronged approach to generating change – Peace, Safety & Justice; Education; Youth at Risk with Family and Community Renewal and Financial Stability.

“We want to see transformation take place across this nation, especially inner-city communities. Education is a critical part of the transformation process as when our young people are digitally skilled, then they can access opportunities not just in Jamaica but globally. We must have a comprehensive approach to drive transformation in communities and this is a great opportunity to demonstrate how partnerships can make a difference in communities and the nation,” he shared.

In her remarks, Kayon Mitchell, Executive Director of the Flow Foundation stated, “One of the impacts of this pandemic is the rapid acceleration of digitalization across the world. As we interact through digital means, we have seen the importance of being digitally competent. When we speak of bridging the digital divide, we have to look at both sides. One on side is community connectivity and this is why we have invested millions to expand our network in order to provide service to both the underserved and unserved areas all across the country. The other side is our residents. Recognizing the gaps between those who are ready to participate in the digital economy and those who are not yet at that stage. It is for that reason we are here today. Partnerships underscore our work at the Foundation as it is through those opportunities that we will impact the lives of thousands and transform communities.”

Mitchell commended the OSJ management team for their foresight in recognizing the need to transform communities through capacity building and strengthening. She also saluted the Spring Village Foundation for empowering their residents and encouraged residents to invest the time in creating a better future for themselves. She also shared the opportunities available through the Foundation's partnership with Ingenuity Technology – The Hive.

“The development of our country, building capacity at the community level and helping to build a digitally savvy, competent and skilled Jamaican population is very important to us. As such, we will continue to partner with individuals, groups and organizations that share our vision of helping to build a better tomorrow by enabling progress through digital inclusion today,” she said.

Desrine Harripaul, a current trainee in the programme, shared her experience. “It was not just about learning the content. It was also fun. Meeting new people, forming new groups with people who have similar goals and developing new skills while working with our facilitator was a very good experience for me. I am looking forward to the next step,” she commented.

The partnership with Operation Save Jamaica (OSJ) is the Foundation's latest initiative to drive digital inclusion across the country. Earlier this year, the Foundation also forged strategic partnerships with the Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA) under which 1,500 teachers are benefitting from free training to upskill themselves, and the Cornwall Combined Disabilities Association Benevolent Society (CCDABS) where several of their members are enrolled in the Skills for the Future Programme.