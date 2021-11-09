Flow and Bridgeview foundations partner to power homework centre

Students in the rural community of Maryland, Gordon Town, St Andrew are enjoying increased internet speeds courtesy of the Flow Foundation which recently upgraded the internet speeds at the Bridgeview Foundation Homework Centre. The sponsored internet service is part of a larger philanthropic project by the Bridgeview Foundation which has established the homework centre with desktop and laptop computers, tablets and a printer. The project will help to bridge the digital divide in the community and provide students with well-needed online learning access and support.

The centre is the brainchild of the management team of the Bridgeview Foundation and was born out of their concern about the digital divide within the community as well as lack proper tools and services and their collective impact on the online learning experience of the students in the community. It is expected that the centre will provide support for the approximately 300 students within the Maryland District which is a combination of several smaller communities.

The students and residents will be able to access the services of the centre free of cost from 7:30 am - 7:30 pm with specific time slots being allocated for online learning, homework assistance and projects of tertiary students.

George Dickens, Founder of the Bridgeview Foundation, expressed that the management team was thankful for the partnership with the Flow Foundation.

“We wholeheartedly thank the Flow Foundation for coming on board and partnering with us on this initiative. Through their generous sponsorship of the high-speed internet service, the children in this community will now have access to the resources to assist with their online learning. It is extremely timely as the new school year has recently begun. Being able to attend school uninterrupted and be fully engaged because of the upgraded speeds will also help in bridging the digital divide they currently face,” he said.

Dickens continued, “The funds, which would have been spent on internet charges each month, can now be reallocated to provide additional resources for the students and maintain the centre. We are really happy that we are able to make a difference in these children's lives.”

Todea-Kay Willis, Social Officer, Bridgeview Foundation Homework Center was also appreciative of the upgraded internet speeds and stated that the support from the Flow Foundation will make a difference to the centre's ability to provide much needed support for the children and possibly pave the way for the development of remedial programmes.

Cherrifa Garrick, who resides in one of the smaller communities of the larger Maryland District, has two children who have transitioned to online learning. She shared that the Homework Centre has brought a measure of relief to her and other members of her community.

“This is truly a blessing and I am so very grateful. Having access to the internet at the Center has resulted in significant savings for me. My children both use the Center to attend school online. They are in a safe place, have adult supervision and have access to the resources they need. I am thankful to the Bridgeview Foundation and the Flow Foundation for making this centre a reality for the community.”

Similar sentiments of happiness were echoed by her daughter, Imani. “It is really great that I can now go to the Homework Centre and not have to worry about my data. It has been a big help with getting my school assignments done,” she shared.

Speaking on the Foundation's partnership with the Bridgeview Foundation, Kayon Mitchell, Executive Director said, “We are absolutely delighted with our partnership with the Bridgeview Foundation. We are committed to using our products and services to drive digital inclusion in communities across Jamaica and this is a great example of the work we are doing. The provision of internet service to the Homework Centre is significant and timely as access to the internet is essential for enabling students in their educational pursuits. We are determined to continue playing our part to ensure a better online learning experience for our students”

“This is a good example of a community organization and the Flow Foundation working together to make a difference and enabling the progress of Jamaicans. We have combined our resources to provide the residents of Maryland District with critical support for their online activities. Everyone benefits. Projects like these underscore what we do at our Foundation as we work to create a more digitally enabled and empowered society,” Mitchell concluded.

The Flow Foundation will continue to drive digital inclusion across Jamaica as the organisation continues to bridge the digital divide. The upgraded services to the Bridgeview Foundation Homework Centre are another way in which the Foundation is providing significant support to the education sector. Other initiatives, since the start of the year, include upgraded internet services at the Mustard Seed Community facilities, various initiatives and partnerships to donate devices and/or data to over 300 students across the island as well as the provision of free high-speed internet service to over 250 schools.