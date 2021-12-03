Garden of LoveFriday, December 03, 2021
Sarah Scott points to the mural as her friend Minna Bisnott (right) is being hugged by her sister Najila Bisnott.
The mural, located in the Garden of Love, was unveiled on Saturday, November 27 to commerate the ascension of 'Abdul' L-Baha' at Bahai National Centre in Kingston.
When he passed away at the age of 77 on November 28, 1921, his funeral was attended by 10,000 mourners of numerous religious backgrounds.
In spontaneous tributes to an admired personality, Abdu'l-Bahá was eulogised as one who led humanity to the “Way of Truth,” as a “pillar of peace” and the embodiment of “glory and greatness”.
