Guyana recognises One China policy

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana and China unveiled a logo to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations with Georgetown, insisting that “there has always been a unified view in Guyana of the One China policy”.



Beijing has long urged countries to recognise its One China policy as it continues to regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Taipei enjoys diplomatic relations with at least three Caribbean Community countries.



China and Guyana will be observing the diplomatic milestone on June 27 this year but at the unveiling ceremony on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud recalled that Georgetown was the first Caricom country to have established diplomatic relations with the Asian country.



“From since then we have seen our relationship grow in many regards – culturally, economically, politically – and we have seen very clear attempts to bring our peoples together, no matter which government is in office. There has always been a unified view in Guyana of the One China policy but more so, working steadfastly in forging greater bilateral relations, greater ties, and bringing our peoples together,” Persaud said.



He said the 50th anniversary not only calls for retrospect and celebration but for seeking out ways to strengthen the existing relationship.



“We are also looking at other areas and I know, collaborating with the Chinese Government through the embassy, we will be investing and developing in more recreational facilities, enhancing some of the existing facilities that we have with the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture,” Persaud added.



In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan said since the establishment of the diplomatic relations Guyana has been one of China's important partners.



“It has been proved that strengthening our friendship and deepening our cooperation is in accordance with fundamental interest of the two countries and the two peoples,” the diplomat said, adding that mutual respect, trust, support and beneficial cooperation, are among the essential principles that guide the relations between the two countries.



“China is the largest developing country in the world. Guyana is also a Caribbean country that speaks of vision. We have maintained good cooperation in international affairs; we look forward to even closer and more fruitful cooperation in all fields to achieve common development and better lives of our peoples,” the ambassador said.