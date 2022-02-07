HAILING A LEGEND

HAILING A LEGENDMonday, February 07, 2022
|
Prime Minister Andrew Holness extends condolence to Robbie Shakespeare's widow, Marion, while Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange (second right) and Dr Kurdell Espinosa Campbell, acting director of emergency medical services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, look on.
The occasion was a public viewing of the body of the legendary bass guitarist at National Indoor Sport Centre in St Andrew on Sunday.
See story in Entertainment.
Happy faces for Robbie
(Photo: Karl Mclarty)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy